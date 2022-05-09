Ex-Manchester United man Neville admits he wanted Man City to beat Liverpool in Champions League final

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has admitted he wanted Manchester City to beat Liverpool in the 2021-22 Champions League final.

The Reds reached their 10th final after seeing off Villarreal in the last four at the start of the month, with Real Madrid now the only team left standing in their way of the trophy.

City looked destined to reach the showpiece for a second successive year only to fall victim to a stunning comeback from Madrid in their semi-final tie, and Neville believes they have missed a golden opportunity.

What has Neville said about Man City and Liverpool?

The Man Utd legend felt City had the tools to beat Liverpool in an all-English final, which he would have welcomed because of his fears over the Merseyside outfit adding to their haul of major silverware.

Neville doesn't want the Reds moving too far ahead of his old club as the most successful side in English football, and said on his Sky Sports podcast: “I actually thought Manchester City could beat Liverpool in the final.

“Obviously they are the great rivals, and we cannot have them getting ahead in the Champions League or titles, to be honest with you.”

Neville on the Premier League title race

Neville was speaking after Man City's 5-0 thrashing of Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday, which saw them move three points clear of Liverpool at the top of the table.

The Reds slipped up against Tottenham to hand the reigning champions the initiative in this season's title race, but Ruben Dias suffered an injury during City's latest win to join Kyle Walker and John Stones on their list of absentees.

Neville thinks Liverpool still have a chance of stealing the trophy due to that news, with Pep Guardiola's side now set to face tough examinations away at Wolves and West Ham.

"I do believe Wolves or West Ham could shock Manchester City," he said. "With Ruben Dias injured, they are going to teams who have got systems of play that can hurt City. Both teams have had good seasons.

"They are awkward. Man City will need to be at their best. The centre-back partnership has been obliterated. The injury is a boost for Liverpool's chances. I do think there is something left in this title race. It won't go plain sailing to the end."

