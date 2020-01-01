Man Utd need one more January signing after Bruno Fernandes - Neville

The Sporting midfielder is finally set to make the move to Old Trafford from Portugal, but the former right-back still wants more

still need another signing in the January transfer window and shouldn’t expect too much from Bruno Fernandes, according to Gary Neville.

The Red Devils announced on Wednesday that they had finally reached an agreement with Sporting Lisbon for the midfielder, who is set to arrive for an initial €55 million fee (£47m/$60m).

The 25-year-old international has 15 goals and 14 assists to his name from 28 appearances in all competitions this season, but Neville doesn’t believe his signing is enough.

“Man United’s midfield has needed strengthening for some time,” Neville told Sky Sports. “They’ve had massive issues, not just in terms of recruiting players.

“Also with injuries to key players as well, Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay have obviously both been missing so it’s essential that they had to do a deal in that area of the pitch.

“I thought they would do at least two deals in this window, we’ll see what happens in the next 48 hours. I think a striker is required now after what has happened with Marcus Rashford.”

United have been trailing Fernandes for some time, and a back-and-forth transfer saga had appeared dead in the water only a few days previous.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he is excited to get his new man over the line, but Neville doesn’t want to place too much expectation on his shoulders this season.

“It’s a positive,” he said. “I’ve not got huge expectations of Bruno Fernandes in terms of this next few months.

“I think for him to come to , to settle in, he’ll need some time, but they’ve got a good quality player into the building.

Article continues below

“I think ultimately we shouldn’t be sat here as either United fans or pundits or commentators thinking he’s going to be amazing straight away. I think obviously it’s very difficult to hit the ground running in a January transfer.”

United beat Manchester City 1-0 away from home on Wednesday night, but the win wasn’t enough to overturn a 3-1 home defeat in the first leg of their semi-final.

With the Wembley final now taken off the club’s calendar, United have Premier League fixtures with and to overcome before returning to action against .