Man Utd need a striker who 'will break his nose to score' - Solskjaer

The Red Devils boss wants a goalscorer willing to put their body on the line at Old Trafford

manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes the club needs more goalscorers willing to break their nose or toe to score.

The Red Devils claimed a 1-0 win over Manchester City in their semi-final second leg on Wednesday - a result that wasn't enough to overturn a 3-1 first-leg defeat at Old Trafford.

Nemanja Matic struck for Solskjaer's side in the first half at the Etihad before the Serbian midfielder was sent off with 15 minutes to play for a second yellow card.

With Pep Guardiola's wasteful in front of goal, United themselves struggled to carve out any clear chances with their manager conceding he needs players more hungry to find the back of the net.

"We need more goalscorers, more goals, someone who wants to break their nose or toe to score," Solskjaer said post-match.

"It doesn’t always have to be nice goals. I need to challenge them more.”

The Red Devils were without injured top scorer Marcus Rashford, who may struggle to return to full fitness by season's end.

In more positive news for United's frontline, they have agreed to sign Sporting attacker Bruno Fernandes in a deal worth an initial €55 million (£47m/$60m).

After lengthy transfer negotiations, Solskjaer is hopeful the international can hit the ground running at Old Trafford once he officially becomes their player.

“Let’s get the contract signed and medical done first, but the boy is fit and ready to play, I would presume,” Solskjaer said of Fernandes. “Let’s see if we get it done tomorrow."

While Fernandes will give Solskjaer's attack another edge, United legend Gary Neville has stressed more reinforcements are needed.

“Man United’s midfield has needed strengthening for some time,” Neville told Sky Sports. “They’ve had massive issues, not just in terms of recruiting players.

“Also with injuries to key players as well, Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay have obviously both been missing so it’s essential that they had to do a deal in that area of the pitch.

“I thought they would do at least two deals in this window, we’ll see what happens in the next 48 hours. I think a striker is required now after what has happened with Marcus Rashford.”

The Red Devils next host in the Premier League on Saturday as they look to claim a third straight win in all competitions.