‘Man Utd won’t get their money back on Pogba’ – Bosnich wants ‘sensational’ partnership with Fernandes

The ex-Red Devils goalkeeper believes World Cup-winning midfielder should be kept at Old Trafford as there is little value to be found in a sale

should be looking to keep Paul Pogba at Old Trafford and create a “sensational” partnership with Bruno Fernandes, says Mark Bosnich, as the Red Devils are unlikely to get their money back in any summer sale.

A club-record £89 million ($111m) was invested in the international when he was brought back to Old Trafford from in 2016, but he has failed to live up to expectations, with injury struggles adding to the sense of frustration in 2019-20.

Exit talk has never been far away for Pogba throughout his second spell in , with Real Madrid having held long-standing interest in the World Cup winner.

It has been suggested that the Blancos could make a move in the next window, while a return to Juve has also been speculated, but United have made it clear that they have no plans to part with the 27-year-old.

Bosnich hopes that stance is maintained, with the potential there for Pogba to link up with January arrival Fernandes in devastating fashion, rather than leave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking to bring in suitable cover.

The former United goalkeeper told Sky Sports when asked if the Red Devils should be seeking to keep Pogba on their books: “I think they should for as long as the player wants to stay at the club, and only they know that because they are with him day in, day out inside the four walls.

“I think they should persist with him. The bottom line is that they paid a lot of money for him, it’s doubtful that they will get that kind of money in return and if he is making all of the right noises and performing as he can – if he performs at the best of his ability, him and Fernandes in the middle will be absolutely sensational.

“You have to remember as well that if you let go of a player of that kind of ilk – it would still be for a considerable amount, I don’t think it will be what they purchased him for – you still have to replace him and that must be in their mind.”

Solskjaer has stated on a regular basis that he expects Pogba to form part of his plans for the foreseeable future, while the player himself has claimed to be “hungry” to get back on the pitch and prove his worth to any doubters.