Man Utd's Mason Greenwood has all charges dropped in attempted rape and assault case

Mason Greenwood has had all charges dropped in a case relating to allegations of attempted rape, assault and coercive and controlling behaviour.

The Manchester United forward, who was suspended indefinitely by the Premier League club once the accusations came to light, was initially arrested in January 2022 before being released on bail.

He was subsequently arrested again for breaching his bail conditions and charged by prosecutors.

Greenwood has now had all charges dropped, with it revealed back in November that a court date had been set for February 2023.

A statement from Chief Superintendent Michaela Kerr, Head of Public Protection for Greater Manchester Police, reads: “Criminal proceedings against a 21-year-old man in connection with an investigation opened in January 2022 have, today (Thursday 2 February 2023), been discontinued by the CPS.

“Given the significant media coverage of this case, it is only fair that we share the news that the 21-year-old man, who had been arrested and charged in connection with an investigation opened in January 2022, no longer faces criminal proceedings in relation to this.

“The investigation team has remained in regular contact with the legal team, providing any updates of note, and so understand the rationale for the discontinuation of proceedings at this stage, and that this decision has not been taken lightly.

"Despite the media and public’s interest in this case, we have decided not to comment on it in any further detail.

“I would, however, like to use this opportunity to reiterate GMP’s commitment to investigating allegations of violence against women and girls and supporting those affected, regardless of their circumstances, throughout what can be a hard and upsetting time for them.

"An ever increasing number of officers are receiving specialist training and the force is more consistently utilising tools, available via the criminal justice system, to keep people safe and care for victims.

“If you feel you are or might be a victim, please don’t let this case put you off asking for help.”