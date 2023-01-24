Manchester United have reportedly joined Premier League rivals Chelsea in the race for Lyon’s teenage right Malo Gusto.

Blues said to have contract agreed

No deal done with Ligue 1 outfit

Red Devils keen on promising defender

WHAT HAPPENED? The 19-year-old defender is said to have already attracted one bid from Stamford Bridge that has been knocked back, but a contractual agreement is in place with the west London club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A long-term deal of more than five years has reportedly been set up for Gusto at Chelsea, with the Blues eager to buy into the France U21 international’s obvious potential.

AND WHAT'S MORE: United are, however, ready to join the hunt for the full-back, with RMC Sport claiming that the Red Devils have asked the youngster to delay any decision on his next move as they prepare a big-money bid of their own.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea do have alternative full-back targets that they are ready to turn to if Gusto proves to be out of reach, with the Blues reportedly still keen on Inter star Denzel Dumfries. The Netherlands international has also been linked with United, with Dutch coach Erik ten Hag potentially helping to sway any potential transfer decision in their favour.