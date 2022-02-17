Antony Martial scored his first goal for Sevilla in Thursday's Europa League clash with Dinamo Zagreb.

The goal came just before halftime and was the third of Sevilla's three first-half goals as they defeated their Croatian opponents 3-1.

Martial joined Sevilla in January on a six-month loan from Man Utd, with his goal on Thursday his first since his strike against Everton in October 2021.

Watch Martial's goal

✅ First goal for Sevilla



Anthony Martial opens his account in Andalusia with a calm finish against Dinamo! 💥#UEL pic.twitter.com/VANdc4mxdx — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 17, 2022

ANTHONY MARTIAL WITH HIS FIRST SEVILLA GOAL 👏🔴 pic.twitter.com/L692DGjFPJ — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 17, 2022

