Manchester United loanee Andreas Pereira is facing a six-game ban for allegedly breaching quarantine rules in Brazil.

Pereira has spent the last seven years of his career on United's books, having initially graduated to their senior squad as a teenager back in 2014.

The Brazilian has never been a regular in the Red Devils' starting XI, though, and was sent out on loan for the fourth time as Flamengo arranged a deal for the midfielder in the summer transfer window, but it has been claimed that he broke Covid-19 protocols upon his return to his homeland.

What's the situation?

Current legislation in Brazil states that all people travelling from the United Kingdom to the South American nation must self-isolate for 14 days after arrival.

The strict travel rule is in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus, but Pereira allegedly only spent seven days in quarantine before joining up with his new team-mates at Flamengo.

What's been said?

Brazil's Superior Sports Court for Football has summoned Pereira to decide whether or not he should face any punishment, with it possible that he could be banned for between one to six games if found guilty of any wrongdoing.

"Flamengo and Andreas Pereira will be judged next Friday, October 8, by the Fifth Disciplinary Committee of the Superior Court of Sports Justice for Football," the court has said in an official statement.

"The club has been charged for having ended halfway before the mandatory 14-day quarantine period established by ANVISA Ordinance 655/2021 for travellers passing through the United Kingdom."

How has Pereira performed for Flamengo?

Pereira hasn't let off-field controversy distract him from events on it, scoring twice in his first seven games across all competitions for Flamengo.

The 25-year-old's latest effort came in a 3-0 win against Atletico Paranaense on Sunday, but he has not been called up to Brazil's latest World Cup qualifying squad.

