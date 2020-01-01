Man Utd-linked Upamecano admits to talks with other clubs despite RB Leipzig contract extension

The defender recently earned his first call-up to France's senior team and could be eyeing a future outside of the Bundesliga

defender Dayot Upamecano has admitted he is in discussions with other clubs despite only recently signing a contract extension.

The 21-year-old recently earned his first call-up to the national team ahead of his country's Nations League matches against and .

Upamecano has established himself as one of Europe's top defensive prospects, with , and among a host of clubs reportedly interested.

More teams

The defender particularly caught the eye in his side's run to the semi-finals, with many praising his performance against Atletico Madrid in the quarter-final.

At the end of July, Leipzig extended Upamecano's contract through to the summer of 2023 as they attempted to ward off interest in the highly-rated centre-back.

Speaking ahead of France's match against Sweden on Saturday, Upamecano has revealed that his recent extension with the outfit did not preclude him from discussing his future with other teams.

"I have extended my contract with Leipzig," Upamecano said. "I am targeted by several clubs, I speak with clubs, but I have time. We will see what happens in the future."

Upamecano has made a rapid rise since joining RB Leipzig from sister club Red Bull Salzburg in 2017, and has said his tenacity has helped him reach a high level at a young age.

"The secret of my success? Keep my feet on the ground, no pressure, and my determination," the defender said. "I've had this determination since I was a kid and I want to keep working hard to reach the highest level possible."

Article continues below

France boss Didier Deschamps may opt to bring Upamecano along slowly with his side boasting several other strong options in defence, but the Leipzig star believes the experience with Les Bleus will only make him stronger.

"It's not easy to have this competition, but it's even better for my progress to work with great players like [Raphael] Varane, [Presnel] Kimpembe and [Clement] Lenglet who have experience and played a lot of big matches.

"The senior French team is a dream for me. I have played with all of the youth national teams. I dreamed of coming to the castle. Now, I'm there. My work has been rewarded, I'm proud of myself."