Man-Utd linked Coman 'not for sale', insists Bayern CEO Rummenigge

The Allianz Arena chief was full of praise for the Frenchman after his display against Union Berlin at the weekend

chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has insisted that -linked winger Kingsley Coman is "not for sale".

Coman has made a bright start to the 2020-21 campaign on the back of scoring the winning goal in last season's final.

The Frenchman returned from a long-term injury post-lockdown to make a huge contribution to Bayern's run to European glory, with his second-half header seeing off in the showpiece event.

More teams

Coman is now a regular in Hansi Flick's starting XI, and already has five goals and eight assists to his name from just 13 outings across all competitions this term.

The 24-year-old's latest moment of brilliance led to Robert Lewandowski's crucial equaliser against Union Berlin on Saturday , which ensured that Bayern remain on course for a ninth successive crown.

Coman embarked on a mazy run from the left before cutting the ball back to the striker, who made no mistake from close range to take his tally for the season to 13 and earn Flick's side a 1-1 draw at Stadion An der Alten Forsterei.

United were heavily linked with a move for Coman in the summer transfer window amid rumours Bayern were looking to cash in on the international, but a man who still has three years left to run on his current contract ended up staying put.

Rummenigge says there is no chance of the talented attacker leaving Allianz Arena in the near future, as he told Kicker while waxing lyrical over his latest performance: "Kingsley is an absolute top player today, and is extremely valuable for FC Bayern.

"He often makes the difference, just when it counts the most. Kingsley is not for sale."

Article continues below

The Bayern CEO added on the conciliatory words he offered Coman while he was struggling for fitness last season: "I hugged him and told him that injuries are part of the game, especially in modern football and that our medical department would do everything to ensure that he would soon be back on the field in top shape.

"Fortunately, that's how it turned out."

Coman's next chance to shine will likely come when Bayern play host to on Wednesday, when they will be aiming to get back to winning ways and leapfrog at the top of the table - with Peter Bosz's side currently one point clear at the summit.