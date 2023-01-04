Man Utd keen to fend off transfer interest in McTominay from admirers Newcastle

Manchester United will reportedly fight off interest from Newcastle in midfielder Scott McTominay this month.

McTominay among Utd's longest-serving players

Often criticised in recent years

But Ten Hag not interested in sale

WHAT'S HAPPENING? The Daily Mail reports that Manchester United have sent a clear message to Newcastle about McTominay not being available for purchase. There are said to be admirers of the 26-year-old at St. James' Park.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: McTominay is no longer an automatic starter for the Red Devils, as the additions of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro have moved him down the pecking order. Still, he's made 12 Premier League appearances this term and his defensive qualities in midfield are matched by very few players at Old Trafford outside of Casemiro, making him a suitable substitute if nothing more.

As a veteran of the club, his willingness to speak up and hold others accountable - perhaps best on display during Ralf Rangnick's doomed spell - may also be of use to Ten Hag, who has used a no-nonsense approach with his team.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Newcastle are hungry for midfield reinforcements this transfer window and have pinpointed Premier League experience as a key trait. Chelsea star Jorginho is another reported target - and one who may be more attainable.

WHAT NEXT FOR MCTOMINAY? The Scotland international may be in line to start on Friday in the FA Cup against Everton if Ten Hag opts to rotate his squad.