Man Utd plot January swoop for Juventus ace Federico Chiesa to replace Jadon Sancho!

Manchester United will reportedly swoop in for Juventus ace Federico Chiesa in January to replace Jadon Sancho.

Rebel Sancho is not in Ten Hag's plans

Might be sold in January

Chiesa identified as a potential replacement

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Calciomercato, the Red Devils have already working on a blueprint to get rid of the former Borussia Dortmund winger with Chiesa topping their shortlist who is valued at around £52 million ($64m) by the Bianconeri.

Chiesa is currently earning £80,000 per week with a contract that is set to expire in 2025. The Italian winger gained recognition as one of the standout performers during Euro 2020 but endured a serious ACL injury that kept him sidelined for the majority of the following year.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiesa is back to his best this season and has contributed four goals and an assist in his first six games which has prompted United to set sights on him. However, Juventus remain adamant about holding on to him and it is believed that meetings are scheduled to take place in the coming weeks with his agent, Fali Ramadani, regarding a potential extension.

WHAT NEXT? United firmly stand behind Erik ten Hag and reportedly supports the manager's decision to exile Sancho after the player accused the Dutch tactician of making him a "scapegoat" in a now-deleted Instagram post. Although the English winger has deleted his Instagram account, he has reportedly refused to apologise which keeps him frozen out at the club.

If the situation continues to remain tense then United will test Juventus' resolve by submitting a bid for Chiesa in the upcoming winter transfer window.