Man Utd interested in Norwich City defender Max Aarons

The right-back has played every game for the Canaries this season as they look to push for promotion back to the Premier League.

are interested in right-back Max Aarons, but it is understood a deal in the January transfer window seems unlikely.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rates the 20-year-old full-back and the club looked into the possibility of a move during the summer window but nothing ever came to fruition.

A deal has been discussed, with United looking to bring more competition in for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who has been at the club just over a year, on the right side of defence.

Diogo Dalot, who also plays in that position, was sent on loan to at the start of the current campaign and Solskjaer was left to play Victor Lindelof at right-back in the recent draw against Leicester in the league.

It is understood Aarons is open to a potential move and United have discussed the possibility of a transfer. However, there are a few different factors as to why it is unlikely.

He has started all 22 of Norwich’s league games this season as they look to push back to the Premier League and has established himself as a regular in the squad, while the overall fee was an issue when they were considering a move in the summer window.

But while United are expecting to have a relatively quiet winter window, with the club preferring to do their business in the summer, there should be at least one incoming as Amad Diallo is expected to arrive from .

The club agreed a deal for the 18-year-old winger in the summer window but he stayed in ahead of his move this January.

Brexit means new rules governing the signing of overseas players come into force after December 31, but the club are confident they will be able to complete the signing, which was agreed in October, ahead of the teenager moving in the coming weeks.

Another young player who the club have registered their interest in is Moises Caicedo. It is understood United have been exploring a transfer for the 19-year-old midfielder from Independiente del Valle but, contrary to reports in South America, they have not agreed a deal for the teenager.

Transfer funds are available for Solskjaer in this window but United will only move for players if they are summer targets who become available at the right price.