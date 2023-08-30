Man Utd injury crisis worsens ahead of Arsenal showdown as Raphael Varane is sidelined 'for a few weeks'

Manchester United's injury crisis has worsened ahead of their clash with Arsenal as Raphael Varane has been ruled out of action "for a few weeks".

Man Utd set to miss Varane against Arsenal

Defender sidelined "for a few weeks"

United's injury crisis worsens

WHAT HAPPENED? The French centre-back had to be substituted for Victor Lindelof at half-time during the 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest last Sunday after the defender complained of discomfort. With one eye on an upcoming clash against Arsenal, Erik ten Hag did not want to further aggravate the injury and immediately took him off.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, it was too late and Varane became the latest to join the treatment room at Old Trafford, which is currently occupied by fellow defenders Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. Amad Diallo, Kobbie Mainoo, Rasmus Hojlund and Mason Mount are also unavailable due to their respective injuries and will miss the trip to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

WHAT THEY SAID: United have released an official statement confirming the severity of Varane's injury, which reads: "Raphael Varane will be missing from the team when Manchester United face Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday due to injury. The France international came off at half-time in our 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Saturday due to the complaint, which is expected to keep him out for a few weeks."

WHAT NEXT? The international break could provide some respite to Ten Hag as he will look to get his injured players back up and running before hosting Brighton on September 16. However, Varane's injury could provide an opportunity for Harry Maguire to impress the United manager after his proposed move to West Ham was called off.