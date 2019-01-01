‘Man Utd have gone soft and lost fear factor’ – Ince sees lack of leaders at Old Trafford

The former Red Devils midfielder formed part of star-studded squads under Sir Alex Ferguson and feels the class of 2019-20 miss similar characters

have gone “soft”, says Paul Ince, with the Red Devils considered to have lost their fear factor as a result of lacking characters and experience.

Old Trafford was once a fortress, with few sides relishing a trip to the Theatre of Dreams during the reign of Sir Alex Ferguson.

That air of invincibility has eroded in recent times, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the latest Red Devils boss to find that out to his cost.

Former United midfielder Ince believes a positive mindset has disappeared, with opponents aware that a once formidable force are now there for the taking.

He told the Daily Mail: “It's all about mentality.

“You have to have people and characters. The biggest thing for us was we had a presence.

“In the tunnel we had already beaten most teams before even going out on the pitch.

“We had that presence about us but if you look at United now, teams look at them and think they can get something from them. Not just at home but also when they go to Old Trafford.”

Ince added: “The game has changed. There are no (Roy) Keane, (Bryan) Robson, (Steven) Gerrard, (Patrick) Vieira or (Emmanuel) Petit-type players anymore.

“You just don't get them anymore and a lot of those players, a lot of them had tough backgrounds and football has been their life. It was their passion but now football is just a job to some players.

“They get the best of everything financially and the pitches are great so they have that mentality where they are a bit soft. I watched United play Newcastle the other week and I saw them tackled and just rolling over.

“I wanted them to get up and get on with it, they were 1-0 down you know. That mentality we had, these players haven't got that now. You don't get those players anymore and this is the problem United have.

“That time (under Ferguson) has gone and we need to find another way to be successful.”

United are looking to place more trust in youngsters and home-grown talent, rather than established stars, and Ince admits that is proving to be a problem in another period of change.

The ex- international said: “You have to get quality and that is something United haven't got.

Article continues below

“You can't blame the youth, players like (Mason) Greenwood, (Tahith) Chong, (Scott) McTominay, there are no people around them to get them through these games.

“At least when I was playing when I first started off there was Bryan Robson, Steve Bruce, Mark Hughes and players like that. Then the Class of '92 came in and there was me and (Roy) Keane to look after them. These kids at United just haven't got that.”

United will need to find inspiration from somewhere in their next outing, with Premier League leaders due at Old Trafford on Sunday.