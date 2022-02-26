Former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster got the better of his old team on Saturday by keeping out the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and earning Watford a clean sheet at Old Trafford.

Foster, 38, became the oldest visiting keeper to shut out United in the Premier League as the Red Devils endured a frustrating afternoon.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. racked up 22 shots over the 90 minutes but were ultimately forced to settle for a 0-0 draw against the relegation strugglers.

Foster's heroics

The Watford man, who made 23 appearances for United during a five-year stay between 2005 and 2010, proved a thorn in their side on Saturday.

He made three crucial saves to keep them at bay, while Cristiano Ronaldo hit the post after just four minutes but failed to get his name on the scoresheet.

38 - Ben Foster (38y 329d) becomes the oldest visiting goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet against Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League. Indeed, the previous oldest visiting keeper to achieve this feat was David Seaman (38y 231d) for Arsenal in May 2002. Shutout. pic.twitter.com/fm5wGzfVZP — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 26, 2022

The striker has endured a tough time in front of goal as of late.

Just one of his 15 goals since returning to United has come since the start of 2022, and he now has netted once in his last eight Premier League outings.

The bigger picture

Saturday's draw brought to an end a run of two consecutive Premier League victories for the Reds, although they remain unbeaten in the league since January 3.

Those dropped points, though, could prove costly in the race for Champions League qualification.

Fifth-placed Arsenal are two points behind the Red Devils but have played three games fewer, although they do not play this weekend due to Liverpool's involvement in the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday.

