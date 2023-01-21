Man Utd willing to give Garnacho longest contract in club history - but teenager could snub Red Devils

Manchester United are prepared to offer Alejandro Garnacho the longest contract in the club's history, according to a report.

United to offer eight-year contract

Garnacho has 18 months on current deal

Winger unsure of long-term commitment

WHAT HAPPENED? United want to tie the winger to a contract that will run for eight years, The Mirror reports. Garnacho has 18 months left on his current deal and the Red Devils are determined to prevent him from running it all the way down.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 18-year-old's agent is reluctant to agree to such a long-term deal, however, and is pushing for a four-year commitment instead. The player's wage demands are also holding up negotiations.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Argentina youth star, who has made eight Premier League appearances this season, has caught the attention of several top teams with his performances, with Real Madrid and his former team Atletico Madrid said to be interested.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? Garnacho will hope to be involved when his team take on Premier League leaders Arsenal on Sunday.