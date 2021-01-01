‘He is lacking so much’ – Man Utd fan Usain Bolt offers his take on Solskjaer, Fred and Bruno Fernandes

A man with eight Olympic gold medals has continued to keep a close eye on events at Old Trafford in the 2020-21 campaign

Manchester United fan Usain Bolt knows what it takes to be the best, as a man with eight Olympic gold medals to his name, and he has been casting an eye over goings on at Old Trafford in 2020-21.

The Red Devils are work in progress, albeit having forcing their way into contention for major honours, and there are still several hurdles to be cleared before glories of the past are rekindled.

Bolt has offered his take on leading figures on and off the field, with the Jamaican sprinter hoping that solid foundations currently being put in place can be built on by the players and coaches.

What has been said?

Bolt told CNN when asked if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a long-term future as United boss: “If he changes - he's too nice.

“That's the only thing I can say, he's too nice. He never really says anything bad about any player, even if they don't play good and that's the only thing, but if he changes and really pressures the players, you know what I mean, calls them out sometimes when they really didn't put their all into it, then I feel like he should stay because he is cool and the fans love him.”

He added on those he would be seeking upgrades for in the next transfer window: “I think Fred should not be in the midfield. I think he is lacking so much. He works hard, but he's lacking passing and he gives away a lot of cheap fouls in bad areas.

"We definitely need more strikers, somebody that's really a pure striker.

“I think [Edinson] Cavani needs to play more. I definitely feel like as long as he's fit, he should be on the field, you know what I mean, and overall I think we need to just pressure all the players. I feel like they're so comfortable now because they know they're going to start.

“If you're sure of your spot, then you don't play as hard as you should. So it's just one of those things I feel needs to change and we'll be fine.”

On Red Devils talisman Bruno Fernandes, Bolt said: “He's outstanding, but it worries me to know that if Bruno doesn't play, we look shaky, we don't look like a football team, you know what I mean.

“He has to play every game, but I love his energy, I love he always wants to be playing, even if we're leading by 10 he wants to be on the field and that's how players should be; he always wants to be on the field, always wants to do well and always just push yourself to be the best version of himself.

“If he continues at this pace, I feel like maybe next season when he gets a lot more players around him, hopefully, some different strikers, he's going to be great, because it's going to be less pressure. You have a lot more space to roam and do more. So if he continues like this, he's going to be outstanding.”

The bigger picture

United remain in the hunt for a top-four finish in the Premier League, alongside efforts in the FA Cup and Europa League.

Continental action is next on the agenda, a trip to AC Milan on Thursday with the heavyweight last-16 encounter locked at 1-1.

Attention will then switch to domestic cup matters on Sunday and the quarter-final clash with Leicester.

