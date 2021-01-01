Man Utd & England legend Beckham announced as special guest for Friends: The Reunion

The former Red Devils and Real Madrid midfielder will form part of a star-studded cast that brings an iconic show back to our television screens

Manchester United and England legend David Beckham, who is now co-owner of MLS side Inter Miami, has been confirmed as one of the stars set to make a guest appearance in Friends: The Reunion.

With an iconic programme having been off our screens for 17 years, the countdown is on to the moment that Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Joey and Phoebe get back together.

There will be no new episodes made, but everyone's favourite New York coffee house dwellers are ready to get reacquainted - with a few other famous faces being thrown into the mix for good measure.

When will the Friends reunion be aired?

The original series of Friends ran from 1994 to 2004, with 236 episodes aired across 10 seasons.

A reunion was initially due to be run back in March 2020, but those plans had to be shelved due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Schedules have now been revised, with a trailer released entitled 'The One Where They Get Back Together'.

It's been 17 years, but your Friends are back. Stream the #FriendsReunion on May 27 only on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/NmuXLIx6En — HBO Max (@hbomax) May 13, 2021

The programme is due to air on HBO Max on May 27.

Who will be appearing in Friends: The Reunion?

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Le Blanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer will all be back as the familiar faces within a legendary cast.

A number of other popular characters from the show, including Mr Heckles and Gunther, are also due to figure in a special screening.

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder Beckham will be among the celebrity stars set to make guest appearances.

He is joined on that list by Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, James Corden and Cara Delevingne.

We're going to need a bigger couch. Catch these special guest appearances in the #FriendsReunion streaming May 27 on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/1VVYCdtpqv — HBO Max (@hbomax) May 13, 2021

Beckham's acting career

Having embraced the limelight during his playing days, and spent time in California during his time with the LA Galaxy, life on the big screen is nothing new to Beckham.

He figured in a number of adverts while still lacing up his boots - for the likes of Adidas and PepsiCo - made a cameo as himself in the Goal! series of films and has appeared in two Guy Ritchie movies since heading into retirement.

The ex-England captain has also been a regular on television down the years, taking part in various shows.

In 2003, he and his wife Victoria were the subjects of a TV documentary called The Real Beckhams, which followed the couple and their move to Madrid.

Other shows Beckham has appeared in include Snoop Dogg's Father Hood, Sesame Street and Gordon Ramsey's Hell's Kitchen.

He has also starred in the iconic British sitcom Only Fools and Horses and battled for the role of James Bond with Corden on The Late Late Show.

