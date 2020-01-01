Man Utd let emotions get the better of them after last positive run under Solskjaer - Shaw

The England full-back thinks the Red Devils are in a better position to maintain a strong run of form than when the Norwegian was first appointed

Luke Shaw has expressed his belief that will finish the season strongly and avoid the same dip in performance levels which undermined Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first few months at the helm.

After being drafted in to replace Jose Mourinho on an interim basis December 2018, Solskjaer masterminded a stunning turnaround in fortunes at Old Trafford.

The Norwegian oversaw 15 wins from his first 17 games in charge in all competitions, convincing the United board to offer him a permanent three-year contract.

More teams

Unfortunately, results took a turn for the worse after he committed to the deal, and the Red Devils ended up finishing the campaign down in sixth in the Premier League and without a single piece of silverware to show for their efforts.

This season, United find themselves in a similar position, but they are now only three points behind in the race for fourth after beating Manchester City 2-0 at the Theatre of Dreams on Sunday.

Solskjaer's men are also into the latter stages of the and , having embarked on a 10-match unbeaten run stretching back to the start of February.

Shaw is confident that United will be able to sustain their recent success after gaining valuable experience over the past year, insisting that they let their "emotions" get the better of them after their first impressive run under Solskjaer's stewardship.

"I think back then emotions got over us too much and I think we didn't maintain that, and I think this time we're in different sort of position," the defender told reporters after the win over City.

"We're probably more experienced to it now because it was very disappointing the way we dropped off and that's not Man United. We need to keep the standards high.

"I'm sure the boss and the coaches around us will keep pushing, but also us as players we need to push each other every day to get to where we want to be.

"I have no doubt that we can finish off the season really strong."

When asked what United could go on to achieve between now and May, Shaw responded: "Like I keep saying, we're still in two cup competitions and the top four is still very much alive.

"We've got to keep putting the pressure on. We've got to try not to focus too much on other teams.

"We know this is the Premier League, every game is tough, and I think teams will be dropping points, but we need to just focus on us, focus on our results and the confidence is so high.

"We're shutting sort of shop and keeping clean sheets, which is a very good positive, so we need to keep going."

Shaw added on the raucous Old Trafford atmosphere which helped United come through against City: "The last few years they've had very disappointing results against Man City at home. Away we've been good but at home, we've struggled.

"The fans were amazing today and it helps us, even more, when they're like that.

"You just smile when you come off the pitch, the way they're singing makes us all very happy.

"We're glad that we can get them singing like that today with an amazing result like this."

January signing Bruno Fernandes put in another strong display at the weekend, and provided the assist for Anthony Martial to open the scoring at Old Trafford with an inventive free-kick.

Shaw went on to praise the midfielder for the impact he has had since arriving from , insisting there is still "so much more to come from him".

Article continues below

"At times we know he's going to lose possession, but we need those sort of risk passes that are going to unlock defences," said Shaw.

"He's been a brilliant signing so far and he's already come in with a few assists and a few important goals.

"Long may that continue. We will keep pushing the standards and we'll keep pushing him because there's so much more from him to come."