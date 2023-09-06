Man Utd confirm signing of Hinata Miyazawa as Liverpool miss out on deal for Women's World Cup Golden Boot winner

Manchester United have beaten Liverpool to the signing of Japanese sensation Hinata Miyazawa on a permanent deal.

Man Utd sign Hinata Miyazawa

Golden Boot winner at Women's World Cup

Liverpool wanted the Japanese midfielder

WHAT HAPPENED? Miyazawa enjoyed great success at the 2023 Women's World Cup, where she became the first non-European player to win the Golden Boot award. She netted five times in four games as Japan reached the quarter-finals. The midfielder is now set to take on a new challenge at club level, with United confirming her arrival on Wednesday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool were also in the race to sign Miyawaza, who most recently plied her trade in northern Japan with WE League side Mynavi Sendai, but it was the Red Devils who secured her signature in the end.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Speaking to the club's official website, Miyazawa said: "I am truly very happy to be part of this wonderful family and this great team. I am really looking forward to getting started and hope my style of play will excite our fans."

United head coach Marc Skinner added: "Hinata joins our United family having proven her qualities at the highest level. As her Golden Boot win at this summer’s Women’s World Cup has shown, she will excite our fantastic fans with her direct style of play and her ability to find the most dangerous spaces. We cannot wait to see her develop even further within our playing squad."

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Skinner's side are currently conducting their pre-season training in Germany and are set to face Bayern Munich in a friendly on Wednesday.