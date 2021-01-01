Man Utd confident Super League involvement won't affect Premier League participation

The controversial breakaway league plans were announced on Sunday and the authorities have threatened to ban those teams from the league.

Manchester United have no plans to break away from the Premier League and are confident they can continue to compete domestically despite the proposal to form a Super League.

Plans for the tournament were officially unveiled late on Sunday evening and have been widely condemned by the vast majority of football authorities and fans.

The Premier League has threatened to expel their six participating teams, United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham, should they push ahead with these plans but it is understood that the Red Devils remain confident of keeping their place within the league despite the threats.

What has been said?

The Premier League issued a statement on Sunday which read: “The Premier League is proud to run a competitive and compelling football competition that has made it the most widely watched league in the world. Our success has enabled us to make an unrivalled financial contribution to the domestic football pyramid.

“A European Super League will undermine the appeal of the whole game, and have a deeply damaging impact on the immediate and future prospects of the Premier League and its member clubs, and all those in football who rely on our funding and solidarity to prosper.”

What is United’s stance?

United sources stressed that Super League plans did not mean the club intends to leave the Premier League and that it was still important to play in the domestic competition.

The proposed structure for the new European league means those games would be played in midweek while still allowing for domestic competition at the weekend.

Club sources do not believe that the introduction of a Super League would dilute the competitive nature of the Premier League as there will "always be the race to become champions", and they are confident the powers that be at the Premier League would not throw out all six clubs who have signed up.

What comes next?

United, along with the other five Premier League clubs involved in the Super League, will continue to work with the league and UEFA to reach an agreement on how and when they will be able to proceed.

Goal understands there will be a league meeting on Tuesday with the 14 clubs not involved in the Super League, with those teams set to discuss how they move forward.

