Man Utd confident of extending Garnacho deal despite Real Madrid interest

Manchester United are confident of extending youngster Alejandro Garnacho's contract despite sparking interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Contract negotiations at advanced stage

Real Madrid still hold interest

United stalled to avoid Januzaj repeat

WHAT HAPPENED? Garnacho's current contract expires in June 2025, and the Telegraph reports that United are in advanced talks with the player over an improved deal. The 18-year-old has enjoyed a breakout season in Manchester this campaign, with 15 appearances to his name already, and it is thought that the club are keen to tie him down to a long-term contract.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There is confidence at United that this is a distinct possibility, despite no agreement yet being reached amid keen interest from Real Madrid, as well as Italian giants Juventus. Garnacho already boasts two goals and four assists to his name this term and is widely regarded as being one of the stars of the future.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The delay in proceedings has been a result of United not wanting a repeat of their situation in the past with Adnan Januzaj. The Belgian starlet was rewarded with a five-contract in 2013 just two months after forcing his way into David Moyes' first team, with the winger flattering to deceive as he spent the latter end of his contract on loan at Borussia Dortmund and Sunderland.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

DID YOU KNOW? Garnacho (18y 197d) became the youngest player to assist a goal in a Manchester derby in the Premier League in Saturday's 2-1 victory.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? Erik ten Hag's side take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Wednesday evening, with Garnacho and new loan signing Wout Weghorst expected to feature in the squad.