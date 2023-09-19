'Very tough questions' - Man Utd chief executive Richard Arnold responds to 'unhappy staff' about club's handling of Mason Greenwood and Antony

Richard Arnold, Manchester United chief executive, was reportedly asked 'very tough questions' over club's handling of Antony and Mason Greenwood.

The Manchester United CEO faced a tough time after conducting a special meeting to address staff discontent relating to various issues this season, according to The Telegraph.

The primary focus was on the board's handling of Mason Greenwood and Antony. The English forward, after a six-month internal investigation into his behaviour, has been loaned to Getafe after the club agreed he should continue his career away from Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Antony has taken a leave of absence amid allegations of domestic abuse and assault. It has also been revealed that due diligence checks by the club did not uncover a police report for an alleged assault prior to his signing.

Arnold emphasized the club's commitment to promoting an inclusive culture and zero tolerance for domestic abuse and defended the process behind Greenwood's suspension and his subsequent loan to Spain. He stressed that the final decision was made only after a thorough internal investigation.

Staff were allowed to put questions anyonymously to Arnold at a Zoom meeting described as "no-holds barred." Employees were keen for answers from the club chief as they had been left unhappy with the situation regarding Greenwood and Antony.

United have experienced a dreadful start to their Premier League season with three losses in five games which have further set the alarm bells ringing at Old Trafford. However, Arnold expressed confidence in Erik ten Hag and assured that the summer recruits would improve as they settle into life at a new club.

The Red Devils will be looking to put aside their domestic troubles when they face Bayern Munich in their Champions League opener on Wednesday at the Allianz Arena. However, manager, Ten Hag, is also dealing with an injury crisis as he will be without several first-team players due to injury including centre-backs Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire.