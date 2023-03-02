Man Utd & Chelsea-linked Victor Osimhen reacts to transfer talk with admission on Premier League ambition

Victor Osimhen, who has been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea, admits that a transfer to the Premier League is “an ambition of all players”.

Nigerian striker starring in Serie A

Has title triumph in his sights

Hinting at future move to England

WHAT HAPPENED? The Nigeria international striker has become one of the most sought-after talents in world football after plundering 21 goals for Serie A leaders Napoli across a productive 2022-23 campaign. At 24 years of age, there is still more potential to be unlocked in Osimhen’s game. That is an exciting prospect for the likes of United and Chelsea, with plenty of speculation to be found regarding potential big-money bids being lodged from Old Trafford and Stamford Bridge in the summer window.

WHAT THEY SAID: Quizzed on the interest he is said to be attracting from England and whether he would like to play in the Premier League, Osimhen has told Corriere della Sera: “I think it is an ambition of all players. And who knows, one day. Right now, I assure you, it doesn't even cross my mind. It would distract me from a beautiful season. [I'm thinking of] only Napoli.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Osimhen is determined to help Napoli to a first Serie A title since the days of Diego Maradona in 1990, with the Nigerian star adamant that a surge to the summit in Italy was always on the cards. He added: “[I believed Napoli could lift the Scudetto] before we even started winning. And there is a preserved image that testifies to the moment. It was summer, and after a fairly hard training session, I was talking to Anguissa. I said to him: 'Frank, you know that our team is strong and we can really try to win the Scudetto'. He was sceptical, and I convinced him. Spalletti approaches and asks us what we are talking about. I tell him, and he looks at me and says: 'If your team-mates are convinced, as you are, yes, we can try'. This is how our beautiful story was born, made up of matches, training sessions, and men who don't spare themselves. We are made of leaders.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

GettyGetty

WHAT NEXT? Napoli appear to already have one hand on the Serie A crown, with Luciano Spalletti’s side opening up an 18-point lead at the top of the table with 14 games left to take in.