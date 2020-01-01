Man Utd & Chelsea to miss out on Soumare in January transfer window

The highly-rated midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to England but is planning on seeing out the 2019-20 campaign on the books at Lille

and appear set to be left frustrated in any efforts they were planning to prise Boubakary Soumare away from .

The highly-rated midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to England during the January transfer window.

The 20-year-old has, however, stated a desire to see out the 2019-20 campaign in his current surroundings.

He is not ruling out a switch over the summer, with it likely that interest will be retained by his many suitors, but the likes of United and Chelsea will have to turn their attention elsewhere if they intend to bolster their respective ranks before the next deadline passes.

Soumare told L’Equipe when quizzed on his immediate future and the exit talk which has focused on him: “It has not worried me. Reporting matters to the people who read it and the people who write it.

“I do not see myself leaving. I feel good here. I am learning, we have big objectives to attain, like qualification for the . A departure is not on the cards.

“I want to do a full season, yes. I am not saying that I am in the starting XI (guaranteed), but the place that I have in the team today, I worked hard to get through the work that I put in, I won it.

“I cannot see myself leaving without seeing this through. I feel good, my team-mates help me. It is not the time to leave. I do not want to leave with any regrets.

“I have already had discussions with the coach. I told him very clearly. I have a very precise idea of where I want to go in my career. I know today where I am. And I like being here.”

Article continues below

The efforts of U21 international Soumare since breaking into the Lille first team are also said to have brought him to the attention of .

It could be that the Blancos join the race for his signature at the end of the season, with the talented youngster of the opinion that no stepping stone is required before linking up with a club of that stature.

He added when asked about mooted interest from Santiago Bernabeu: “Real Madrid is the highest level. But I don’t know if I will need to take a middle step, quite simply because I am not looking to leave right now. I am focused on Lille and the France U21s.”