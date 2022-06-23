Manchester United and Chelsea-linked Nkunku signs new RB Leipzig contract until 2026

The highly-rated France international forward has seen his stock soar of late, but he has committed his immediate future to the Bundesliga giants

Christopher Nkunku, who has been heavily linked with Manchester United and Chelsea, has signed a new contract at RB Leipzig to 2026.

The France international forward hit 35 goals and registered 19 assists in 50 appearances last season to see his stock soar.

Clubs across Europe have been linked with the 24-year-old, most notably in the Premier League, but he has committed his immediate future to the Bundesliga heavyweights.

Why has Nkunku signed a new contract at RB Leipzig?

Explaining his decision to the club’s official website, Nkunku said: “I’m pleased to continue wearing the RB Leipzig shirt.

“After our great achievement in winning the DFB-Pokal, it remained clear that my story here isn’t over yet – we want more!

“I was really impressed with the club’s efforts to keep me, so a big thanks goes to those responsible for the trust in me and especially to [Leipzig CEO] Oliver Mintzlaff, with who I was always in close contact.

“RB Leipzig have made a name for themselves on the international stage in recent years and have shown time and again that we can compete for titles. We want to build on that going forward and go one step further.”

Does Nkunku's new contract include a release clause?

Nkunku's previous deal with Leipzig was due to expire in 2024, but those terms have now been extended.

Reports in Germany suggest however an asking price for him has already been put in place.

It is suggested his new deal at Leipzig includes a €65 million (£56m/$68m) release clause that can be triggered during the summer transfer window of 2023.

