Man Utd, Chelsea & Tottenham plot shock bids for £80m Brentford star Ivan Toney after his eight-month betting ban ends

Thomas Hindle
Ivan Toney Brentford 2022-23Getty
I. ToneyBrentfordManchester UnitedChelseaTottenham HotspurPremier LeagueTransfers

Ivan Toney could leave Brentford, with a number of Premier League clubs chasing his signature — despite his eight-month ban.

  • Toney changes agency ahead of possible transfer
  • Man United, Chelsea, Tottenham all interested
  • Banned for betting violations until January

WHAT HAPPENED? Toney has switched agents, in a move that suggests he could seek a new club in the coming weeks, the Daily Mail reported. His new representatives, CAA, have sealed some of the biggest transfers in Europe over recent years, including the deal to send Jack Grealish to Manchester City.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There is no indication that Brentford would be willing to sell their top scorer, despite the fact that he is currently serving a long term ban after betting on football matches. The London club value their striker at around £80 million ($101m).

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Article continues below
Ivan Toney England 2023GettyLisandro Martinez Ivan Toney 2022-23Getty ImagesJack Grealish Man City 2023-24Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Toney is set to return from his ban in early 2024, but there could be some concrete interest in him from rival clubs before then.

Who will win the Premier League title this season?

55305 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who will win the Premier League title this season?

  • 45%Manchester City
  • 17%Arsenal
  • 15%Manchester United
  • 10%Liverpool
  • 6%Chelsea
  • 6%Other
55305 Votes