‘Man Utd can be the solution for Bale’ – Berbatov also touts himself for Red Devils role

A former Tottenham team-mate of the Wales international believes Old Trafford could be the perfect place for both of them this summer

Gareth Bale has been urged by former team-mate Dimitar Berbatov to consider a move to , with the Red Devils a potential “solution” to his problems.

international forward Bale continues to see his future at Santiago Bernabeu called into question.

Zinedine Zidane is considered to have lost faith in the 29-year-old, which is edging him towards the exits.

A Premier League return has been mooted for some time, with Old Trafford touted as a potential landing spot.

Ex-United striker Berbatov feels the Red Devils could be the perfect match for a proven performer facing unfair criticism in .

Berbatov told Betfair: “The transfer rumours are already going and Gareth Bale has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford.

“I like him a lot and for me he is getting too much criticism which is not fair. He has scored lots of goals, and important goals, too.

“He is an unbelievable player and if he can't find that appreciation in Madrid then come back to where the fans know him and he is used to the football that is played.

“The only question is where to go, who wants to pay the fee and wage, but the big teams are not suffering from money problems so I'm sure a solution could be found!

“I'm curious to see which players come to United and while we can speculate Ole is in charge and hopefully the new recruits will be the right player for the team, not just to please the fans.”

While telling United to consider Bale, Berbatov also believes that he should be among those in the frame to fill a director of football post at Old Trafford.

The Bulgarian added: “After Rio Ferdinand last week, Darren Fletcher is the latest name linked with the Director of Football role but why not Dimitar Berbatov? I have the degree in Sports Management (as well as coaching badges) for starters.

Article continues below

“This is an important position, you are the link between the manager and the team and directors. United have to find someone who can do this the right way.

“I know about the job, how it is performed and it's on my mind but you need to be ready for this.

“You can't expect to be given this role purely because you are an ex-player and United will make a mistake if they recruit solely on that basis.”