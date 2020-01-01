Greenwood's absence for Man Utd against Club Brugge explained as Solskjaer plans to ring the changes

The Norwegian has confirmed he will shuffle his pack in the Europa League following a hard-fought victory over Chelsea at the start of the week

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed he will field a much-changed team when take on , and explained why Mason Greenwood will sit out the clash.

The Red Devils will arrive at Jan Breydel Stadium in for a round of 32 first-leg tie on Thursday night, just three days after beating 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Solskjaer named a full-strength squad for the trip to west London, which marked United's first game back following the Premier League's winter break.

United are also due to welcome to Old Trafford on Sunday, with Solskjaer wary of tiredness creeping in after three fixtures in the space of six days.

The return fixture against Brugge is scheduled for four days later, with a clash against and an fifth-round tie against Derby set to follow before they play host to on March 8.

The Norwegian head coach insists his players are fully focused on their latest Europa League outing, but has admitted that he will make a number of changes in order to "make sure everyone feels valued" during a hectic period.

“Yeah, the focus is this game. We need to look after this one. Then again we have to think about from Monday until City," Solskjaer told MUTV .

"That’s seven games in 21 days, a game every three days. We need to make sure we find the right moments to put players in and out, and rotate the squad.

"Everyone’s very important for us and we need to make sure everyone feels valued as well. Because they’re contributing for us behind the scenes in training. We’ll make some changes for this game.”

Greenwood did not travel to Brugge with the rest of his team-mates, despite the fact the 18-year-old striker has scored four goals in five Europa League outings this season.

Solskjaer has now revealed that the teenager is struggling with illness, while confirming that Victor Lindelof is back in the fold and delivering an update on Scott McTominay's fitness.

"Victor has travelled with us. Scotty hasn’t made the squad yet," said Solskjaer. "Mason hasn’t travelled, he didn’t feel well. Apart from that, it’s more or less the same squad as Monday.”

The Red Devils qualified for the Europa League knockout stages after finishing top of Group L, four points clear of second-placed AZ after winning four of their six fixtures.

When asked if he feels the competition will now start taking on greater significance for United, Solskjaer responded: “Of course, if you’re out, you’re out and there are no second chances. But we’re looking forward to this. We know it’s a tough draw.

"Normally when you win your group as comfortably as we did, you think you’re going to have a nice draw and then you end up with a team dropping down from there. So it’s a hard draw but we’re looking forward to it.”