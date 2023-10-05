Man Utd are blasted for their 'amateur' handling of David de Gea's exit as former midfielder Lee Sharpe insists key figures at Old Trafford will be questioning Erik ten Hag's decision to replace him with error-prone Andre Onana

Erik ten Hag's decision to replace David De Gea with Andre Onana has been questioned after the goalkeeper's error-prone start.

Onana signed for big money from Inter

Replaced De Gea in goal

Has endured nightmare start

WHAT HAPPENED? Onana has struggled to impress since his £48 million ($62m) transfer from Inter and was guilty of more mistakes as the Red Devils lost 3-2 to Galatasaray in the Champions League in midweek. Ten Hag has vowed to talk with the stopper after his latest nightmare display, while former Red Devil Lee Sharpe believes questions may start to be asked about his decision to swap goalkeepers.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I know De Gea took a lot of criticism for some of the mistakes that he was making but he was also, up until last year, the players’ players of the year and the supporters’ player of the year for three years in a row, so he was an incredible goalkeeper. I think the way they brought Onana in and ushered him out of the door was a little bit amateur as well," he told AGamble.com.

"I think there’s probably a few people that are questioning the decision, and it’s only natural when the replacement comes in and makes more mistakes than the guy that has gone out, you’ve got to question if the recruitment team has made the right decision, and at the moment it’s very dubious if they have."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Onana's displays have contributed to Manchester United making their worst start to a Premier League season in 34 years. The Red Devils are also in trouble in the Champions League after losing their first two group games, conceding seven goals in just two matches to sit bottom of Group A.

WHAT NEXT? Manchester United will be back in Premier League action on Saturday against Brentford at Old Trafford.