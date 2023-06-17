Man Utd add Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins to striker wish list amid frustrations at huge transfer valuations for Victor Osimhen & Harry Kane

Manchester United have shifted their focus towards Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins amid frustrations over high prices of Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen.

WHAT HAPPENED? Watkins, who has been consistently delivering for Aston Villa since joining them in 2020, scored 15 Premier League goals last season in 37 appearances and his performance has caught the eyes of the Red Devils' recruiters, according to The Athletic.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Erik ten Hag had initially wanted the club to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur but Daniel Levy is likely to ask for a massive transfer fee even though the striker's contract expires next year. They are facing the same issue in their pursuit of other targets like Napoli's Victor Osimhen, Benfica's Goncalo Ramos, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani and Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Watkins has a contract with Villa until 2025 but he is likely to cost much less than United's other striker targets. The Red Devils are planning to spend wisely as they still have to sign a midfielder and a goalkeeper. They are currently chasing Mason Mount and Andre Onana.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? Ten Hag and his squad are currently on holiday. They are likely to regroup in the first week of July as they travel to Norway to face Leeds in a friendly match on July 12 and later play Lyon in Edinburgh before heading to the USA for a pre-season tour.