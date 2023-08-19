Man Utd star Antony's ex-wife Gabriela Cavallin 'preparing to file police report in England' as she shares alleged WhatsApp conversation claiming he 'owes' her for the 'kicks' & 'pulling of hair'

Manchester United star Antony's ex-wife Gabriella Cavallin is reportedly planning to file a police report in England, accusing him of domestic abuse.

Brazilian website UOL claim that Cavallin will be filing a report in England, alleging that the winger subjected her to "aggression" and "threats".

Cavallin has previously filed a report in Brazil alleging that Antony had subjected her to "domestic violence, threat and bodily injury". Antony has always maintained his innocence, posting an Instagram statement at the time to deny any wrongdoing.

Now, UOL claims that they have seen a 70-page document given to them by Cavallin's legal representatives, and it is said to feature evidence of alleged abusive behaviour and aggression carried out against her.

Cavallin's lawyer, Vanessa Souza, has reportedly claimed that the Brazil international could face up to three criminal charges in England.

As per an alleged WhatsApp exchange that Cavallin has posted on Instagram, in which she claims that she is messaging Antony, she says that he "owes" her for the "kicks", "aggressions" and "pulling of my hair".

Instagram.com/djgabicavallin

Antony S is the recipient of the messages, which were sent on February 15, and he replied that the allegations are "all lies".

UOL reports that the Manchester United forward is still under investigation in Brazil after the first police report was filed.

He has continued to play for United and was picked to start in the opening weekend win over Wolves; he played 77 minutes of the game.

Antony scored four goals and registered two assists last season after joining the club from Ajax.