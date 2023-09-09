'I have never touched a woman' - Man Utd's Antony vehemently denies allegations of vicious assaults on ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin including headbutt & claims he doesn't fear for his future at Old Trafford

Manchester United winger Antony has accused ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin of "lies" following her allegations of vicious abuse against him.

The Manchester United forward has been accused of a series of attacks by DJ and model Cavallin, including headbutting her and attempting to push her from a moving car while she was pregnant.

Antony, 23, has responded to Cavallin's claims in an interview with Brazilian news outlet SBT, denying the allegations and insisting he has "never touched a woman".

The Brazilian said: "It's something that doesn't cross my mind. I know the truth and it will come out. I know many are butchering me, but the truth always comes out. United are on top of the whole inquiry. They're following up and they're going to keep up. I don't support this ever, It's totally wrong, 100 percent wrong.

"I have a mother, a sister, and I would never want this to happen to them. I'm 100 percent sure I've never touched a woman, and I'll come up with the evidence. People will see the truth. I have never assaulted and I will never assault. I'm sure I've never committed physical violence."

In response to Cavallin's claims that he headbutted her, he said: "At no time did I touch her. I'm never going to headbutt a person. She was in a hotel and texted me. I went to her hotel and we had lunch together normally. But there was one thing that irritated her, which was when I said I needed to go because I had my commitments.

"We had an argument. I tried to leave and she wouldn't let me. Then she broke glasses and plates. She threw it on the ground and threw it in my direction as well. She came to me. At that moment, I held her. At no point did I squeeze her. I didn't headbutt her."

Cavallin also made an allegation that Antony threatened to throw her out of a car while she was pregnant, something the United player denies, saying: "She started to change inside the car. She started calling me rubbish again. She said she was going to end my life and my career. She always said that.

"I was in the car and I was quiet. I didn't even hold her or anything, because she kept pushing me in the car, I didn't even get to hold her. There's a lot of things she's saying that aren't true."

Two other women have also made allegations against Antony since Cavallin's claims came to light.

He was removed from the Brazil national team squad prior to their 5-1 win over Bolivia while police forces from both Sao Paulo and Manchester look into the allegations.

The situation arises at a time when Man Utd are already receiving criticism of their handling of the Mason Greenwood situation, as well as head coach Erik ten Hag's rather public spat with Jadon Sancho in the wake of last weekend's 3-1 loss to Arsenal.

Antony concluded the interview with a brief statement, saying: "I'm going to contact my lawyers and they're going to put all of this into the inquiry."