Will Man Utd sanction another loan move for Amad Diallo? West Ham, Everton & Burnley join transfer race for Ivorian winger

West Ham, Everton and Burnley have reportedly joined the race for Amad Diallo, with Manchester United mulling over the merits of another loan deal.

Ivorian winger starred at Sunderland

Will spend pre-season with Red Devils

Premier League interest is building

WHAT HAPPENED? The highly-rated 20-year-old winger spent the 2022-23 season away from Old Trafford, having taken in a brief spell at Rangers in the previous campaign.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amad thrived at Sunderland this season, as they made the Championship play-offs, with 14 goals recorded through 42 appearances in all competitions. The Ivory Coast international will be given a chance to prove his worth to United boss Erik ten Hag during pre-season, but another spell outside of Manchester could be on the cards.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Northern Echo reports that Sunderland would be eager to take Amad back to the Stadium of Light, but they are aware that the likes of West Ham, Everton and Burnley are ready to offer the exciting youngster a Premier League stage on which to showcase his talent.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Amad joined United from Atalanta in January 2021 and has taken in nine competitive appearances for the club, scoring his first senior goal for the Red Devils in a Europa League clash with AC Milan.