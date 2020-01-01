‘If Man Utd offer £100m, Arsenal must sell Aubameyang’ - £200m needed to rebuild Gunners, says Nicholas

The ex-Gunners star believes a big-money sale should be sanctioned if it becomes clear that the prolific Gabonese striker wants out of north London

should be looking to offload Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang if table an offer of £100 million ($125m), says Charlie Nicholas, with £200m ($249m) required to make the Gunners top-four contenders again.

The Gunners have so far been unable to get their club captain tied down on a new contract.

As he is approaching the final 12 months of his current terms, those at Emirates Stadium have a big decision to make on Aubameyang’s future.

Having seen the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Aaron Ramsey run down their deals towards free agency in the past, Arsenal cannot afford to see the value of another prized asset diminish.

Aubameyang is said to be attracting interest from the likes of Barcelona and Manchester United, with Nicholas of the opinion that a deal could be done with the Red Devils despite Old Trafford not being the best destination for a proven frontman.

The former Gunners frontman told Sporting Life: “I do not see the glamour and appeal of joining Man Utd. Would he win the title with United in the next few years? I don’t think so. He might not even be in the if he was to join. What is the real appeal? Is it salary? I don’t think he is that type.

“[Robin] van Persie jumped to a massive salary, but Man Utd are not the same calibre as what they were. Would he be the cutting edge to them? Man Utd have other issues to address like Arsenal.

“If Arsenal were to get £100m for him to sign for United, I would take that. It will make them better, that is why they would pay big. Arsenal were the challengers to United for the title, but now neither of them are. If Man Utd offer £100m for Aubameyang, sell him.”

If Arsenal were to do such a deal, then Mikel Arteta could be given the funds to reinvest in his squad.

The Spaniard may also seek to get Mesut Ozil’s lucrative contract off his books, with Nicholas of the opinion that the Gunners can force their way back into the Premier League elite if they carry out the right business.

Nicholas added: “My preference would be to offer Aubameyang what he wants.

“Everyone will flag up his wages. I have been told differing scenarios, especially with Mesut Ozil. Is it possible Ozil could move on? Could this then help fund wages for Aubameyang and others? If they get him off the wage bill without getting anything for him, it will not be too bad.

“Arteta wants five or six out and he wants that money to rebuild. If nothing more is in the pot, sell to rebuild.

“If you are doing that as a financial package, you are not buying to replace Aubameyang. You can get rid of Shkodran Mustafi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who has been out on loan. This will all help to filter through, so there are easy things to do. Give him what he wants, get rid of dead wood, you have the kids, and it would not cost £200m to challenge for the top four once more.”