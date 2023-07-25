Man City will 'fight' to prevent Kyle Walker from sealing Bayern Munich transfer as Pep Guardiola insists England full-back is 'irreplaceable'

Pep Guardiola insisted that Kyle Walker is "irreplaceable" and Manchester City "will fight" to keep the defender amid strong Bayern Munich interest.

WHAT HAPPENED? It has been reported that the England international has already communicated to the club that he is keen to move to the Bundesliga giants. It is believed that the right-back has been offered a two-year contract that includes an option for a third by the German champions, which is against the club's policy of handing multiple-year contracts to players over the age of 30. While Bayern remain keen to get the deal over the line as quickly as possible, preferably before facing City in Wednesday's friendly in Tokyo, Guardiola insisted that the club will do their best to hold on to the player.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Kyle is incredibly important for us. He has specific qualities that are so difficult to find out wide. I don’t know what’s going to happen. Both clubs are in touch. We will fight for him like I’m sure Bayern will. I don’t know how it will finish," he told reporters.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The manager also dismissed reports which stated that the defender will be kept out of the matchday squad during the upcoming friendly and claimed that City will line up their best players against the Bundesliga outfit.

"Yes of course, he’s still our player. He’s our player. We need to play against Bayern with our best players and we hope he’ll stay with us for the whole season. Why shouldn’t he play?" he stated.

WHAT NEXT? City are reportedly preparing for life without Walker and want to replace him with Bayern's Benjamin Pavard. But the friendly against The Bavarians might be too soon and Walker might have to take the field against his potential future employers on Wednesday at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo.