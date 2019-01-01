Man City warned Chilwell will not be easily prised from Leicester’s clutches

Brendan Rodgers is determined to retain the services of the Foxes' prized assets, with a highly-rated left-back among those he wants to see stay put

and any other suitor of Ben Chilwell have been warned that Leicester have no intention of parting with the defender.

Goal has revealed that the international left-back is among those being considered by Pep Guardiola as he draws up summer transfer plans at the Etihad Stadium.

Premier League champions City are in the market for an alternative option to Benjamin Mendy, with the Frenchman having struggled with injuries throughout his time in England.

Chilwell, at 22 years of age, is considered to be a shrewd addition for the present and future.

Leicester, though, have already made it clear that they plan to keep Harry Maguire on their books, amid ongoing talk of interest from Manchester United, and the same stance is being taken with another prized asset.

Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers has said of Chilwell: “The beauty with Ben is there is still a lot of improvement in him.

“Since he stepped up to the first team he has brought a lot of natural ability, speed, great power and a great temperament.

“There’s no doubt he is a very gifted lad but I still feel there are one or two more gears he can go through in his game, which is great, because I don't just want him to be a good player, I want him to be a top player.

“We have spoken about a number of things he can get better at. But he is a really exciting talent.”

Rodgers is eager to ensure that Leicester remain the ones to benefit from Chilwell’s potential, adding: “Ideally that is the idea.

“You want to keep them and use the experience they have gained here and provide an environment which keeps them happy.

“Of course it is always down to the ambition of the player and a lot depends on what they want to do eventually. But I tend not to worry about that.

“We all know how the game works. You have to stay in the moment, focus on them and make sure they are enjoying themselves, working hard and playing well.

“He’s a bright boy and you have to give them the possibility to become even better.”

It now remains to be seen whether Leicester’s resolve will be tested during the next transfer window, with leading sides across the Premier League expected to spend big.