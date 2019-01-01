'Man City want to keep Sane' - Gundogan dismisses Bayern Munich rumours

While the Bundesliga champions have been linked with a move for the ex-Schalke wideman, his Germany team-mate does not believe it will happen

midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has dismissed reports that the Premier League champions are looking to sell Leroy Sane this summer.

Sane has been linked with a move to after a second half of the season that saw him struggle to hold down a regular starting spot.

The former winger has started just nine league matches since the turn of the year and was regularly left on the bench for City's biggest matches.

Some have suggested that Sane is now unhappy at the Etihad Stadium, leading to reports that he is being targeted by winners Bayern.

But the 23-year-old's club and international team-mate Gundogan believes that Pep Guardiola has no intention of letting Sane leave.

"If players in our team at one or another time do not play, it has now become a normal fact that there are automatic rumours," he told Sport Bild.

"As our coach has already said, the club wants to keep Leroy."

While it remains to be seen whether Sane will depart City, there are a number of his club-mates who look set to move on during the summer transfer window.

Vincent Kompany has already announced his intention to leave to take up a role as player-manager of Anderlecht in his native while Goal understands fellow centre-back Nicolas Otamendi will also move onto pastures new during the off-season.

Fabian Delph and Gabriel Jesus may also prove surplus to requirements if City can improve their squad over the summer as Guardiola looks to build on their treble success of 2018-19.

It had previously looked likely that Gundogan would move on, with contract talks having broken down with the former star during the campaign.

But, despite being linked with , Gundogan has now confirmed that he is ready to re-open negotiations with City regarding a new deal.

"Now is enough time to reflect on the situation and to take up the talks again more intensely with the club," he told Bild on Sunday.

Gundogan's current contract runs until the summer of 2020, and if no new terms can be agreed then he would be able to leave on a free transfer in just over 12 months' time.