Man City's Walker: Premier League is more difficult than the Champions League

Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker believes it is more difficult to win the Premier League than the Champions League.

The 31-year-old has won three Premier League titles since joining City in 2017, but has never claimed the European crown - although did claim a runners-up medal in 2021.

But the England international is determined to win the continent’s premier club competition before he retires from the game.

What has been said?

He told talkSPORT: “That’s what this club needs (the Champions League). We say it every season in the four years since I’ve been here. This club needs to compete with Manchester United, Liverpool. We need to go and get a Champions League.

“We were close last year. A better team won on the day. My honest feeling is the Premier League is different, it’s more difficult with the 38 games you play throughout the season.

“The Champions League is 13 games to the final. For me, I want the Premier League. The Champions League is something you dream about and hopefully I can make my dreams come true this year.”

Asked how much longer he expects to keep playing, Walker said: “I hope many more years. I’ve still got until 2024 on my contract, which takes me to 34. I still feel sharp, I still feel quick.

“I want the Champions League, I don’t want to finish my career without the Champions League.

“The club deserves it with what we’ve achieved over the last years. Hopefully more Premier League titles and more silverware.

“Personally, I just want to keep playing football for as long as I can. I’ve said it before, until my legs tell me I have to stop, then I’ll stop.”

Who will Man City face in the Champions League?

Pep Guardiola’s team booked their place in the second round of the Champions League by finishing top of their group, ahead of Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig and Club Brugge.

They will face Portuguese side Sporting CP in the last-16, with the first leg of the tie being played in Lisbon on February 15.

The return fixture will take place on March 9.

