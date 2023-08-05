Hands off! Man City officially inform Barcelona and PSG that Bernardo Silva is not for sale as they ready new contract offer

Manchester City have informed Bernardo Silva's suitors that the Portuguese is not for sale as they prepare to offer him a new contract.

WHAT HAPPENED? City have reportedly sent a message to Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona making clear that they have no intention of selling Bernardo Silva this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. The journalist further claimed that the reigning European champions are preparing to offer the Portuguese international a new contract.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Both Barcelona and PSG were keen on signing the City star, who still has two years left in his contract. The Premier League champions want to offer him a new contract so that they don't for a cut price next season or for free in 2025.

AND WHAT'S MORE: City boss Pep Guardiola had earlier mentioned that they would only consider selling any of their players if they get a suitable offer, which the club are yet to receive. It was earlier reported that PSG were ready to offer Marco Verratti and Gianluigi Donnarumma in exchange for Silva but the Premier League giants reportedly rejected the offer.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY? Guardiola's side take on Arsenal in the Community Shield clash on Sunday.