Man City Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Southampton

Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League clash at St Mary's Stadium on Sunday

Manchester City travel to Southampton on Sunday as they look to get their title push back on track.

Pep Guardiola's men have lost their last two Premier League games and are now seven points off leaders Liverpool, but they should be boosted by the return of David Silva, alongside Kevin De Bruyne.

Man City injuries

Silva came on as a late substitute in the defeat at Leicester on Boxing Day and should be in contention to start. De Bruyne started at Leicester but made way for Silva late on as he continues to step up his recovery from two separate knee injuries.

Fernandinho is regarded as doubtful for the match, though his participation has not been completely ruled out.

Vincent Kompany has missed several games of late and appears no closer to a return.

Benjamin Mendy and Claudio Bravo are long-term absentees.

Man City suspensions

Fabian Delph is suspended, and Southampton have no suspensions.

Man City potential starting line-up

City may well be able to welcome back De Bruyne and David Silva but they will have a number of other headaches to contend with. Danilo has missed much of the season but could be called upon to start at right-back again given Kyle Walker's poor form. Oleksandr Zinchenko is likely to start at left-back given Delph's suspension and Mendy's injury.

If Fernandinho is not fit enough to start then Ilkay Gundogan could deputise again.

The centre-back pairing is unlikely to be broken up, given John Stones did not fare brilliantly in midfield against Crystal Palace, as well as Kompany's injury and Nicolas Otamendi's form.

Things could change up front, but Riyad Mahrez has not started too many games of late, perhaps due to Mendy's injury meaning City's wingers need to stay wide rather than cut inside.

Southampton Team News

Southampton's resurgence under Ralph Hasenhuttl took a blow on Thursday night as they lost at home to West Ham.

And the Saints could be without full-backs Ryan Bertrand (back) and Cedric (calf) for Sunday's game.

Opta match facts

Southampton have won just one of their last 11 Premier League meetings with Manchester City (D2 L8), winning 4-2 in this exact fixture in the 2015-16 campaign.

Manchester City have won their last four Premier League games against Southampton by an aggregate score of 12-2. They have never won five in a row against Saints in the Premier League.

Man City have lost three of their last four Premier League games (W1) – as many as they had in their previous 70 in the competition (W55 D12 L3).

After a run of six consecutive clean sheets, Man City have conceded in eight of their last nine Premier League games. The Citizens have conceded a goal with their first shot faced in three of their last four league games.

Man City’s Raheem Sterling has been directly involved in 10 goals in his last 10 Premier League appearances against Southampton (6 goals, 4 assists), including scoring two and assisting two in the reverse fixture this season.

TV coverage and kick-off time

Kick off is 14:15 GMT (09:15 ET) on Sunday, and the game will be shown on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. It will be shown on NBC and Universo in the United States, and on various channels around the world.