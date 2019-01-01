Man City Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Fulham

Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League clash at Craven Cottage on Saturday

could welcome back a host of big names for Saturday's early kick-off at .

Sergio Aguero, David Silva, Vincent Kompany and Aymeric Laporte, who were not involved with their countries during the international fixtures, were afforded some time off before returning to training earlier this week.

And, with a host of injured players also back with the first team, it could mean City will be at full strength at Craven Cottage.

MAN CITY INJURIES

Kevin De Bruyne, Fernandinho and John Stones had all missed games before the international fixtures, but all returned to training this week.

Benjamin Mendy, who has only made one appearance since November, was also back in action.

Fabian Delph had pulled out of the squad but he trained as well, meaning he could also be available.

Nicolas Otamendi could also be back after pulling out of the squad with an ankle injury.

MAN CITY SUSPENSIONS

Neither side have any suspensions.

MAN CITY POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

Pep Guardiola is likely to pick a strong line-up as he looks to ensure his side find their rhythm quickly after the international fixtures.

It is unlikely that Mendy will be able to start given his lengthy lay-off, but given the fine recent form of Oleksandr Zinchenko that should not pose too many problems.

Fernandinho could slot straight back into midfield despite being out of action since the final at the end of February. De Bruyne could also return, having picked up a hamstring problem in the away win at Bournemouth three weeks ago.

Guardiola has chosen Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling as his go-to wide men in recent weeks, with Sergio Aguero through the middle, and that seems a likely outcome again on Saturday.

Article continues below

FULHAM TEAM NEWS

Andre Schurrle could return for Fulham after missing more than a month with a virus.

Scott Parker said on Thursday that none of the players involved with their countries returned with any injuries, and while Alfie Mawson, who has been out since December, is working his way back to full fitness, Saturday's game will come too soon for him.

OPTA MATCH FACTS

Fulham are winless in 13 games against Manchester City in all competitions (W0 D3 L10) and have lost the last seven consecutively.

Man City have won their last six Premier League meetings with Fulham, scoring 19 goals and conceding just three since drawing 2-2 – after being 2-0 ahead – in September 2011.

Fulham have lost 25 of their last 26 Premier League matches against the ‘big six’, drawing the other 2-2 at Old Trafford against in February 2014.

Man City’s Sergio Aguero has been involved in six goals in his last four starts against Fulham in the Premier League (4 goals, 2 assists), netting three times at Craven Cottage.

Since his debut for Fulham in January, Ryan Babel has been involved in more Premier League goals than any other Cottagers player (2 goals, 2 assists).

TV COVERAGE & KICK-OFF TIME

Kick-off is 12:30pm GMT (8:30am ET) on Saturday, and will be shown on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. It will be shown on NBC in the United States, and on various channels around the world.