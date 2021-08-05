The Premier League champions have made their first major signing of the summer after completing a club-record move for the Aston Villa star

Manchester City have broken the British transfer record by completing the signing of Jack Grealish for £100m ($139m) from Aston Villa.

The England international has signed a six-year contract after turning down the offer of a new deal at Villa Park.

Grealish, 25, who has been handed the number 10 shirt vacated by Sergio Aguero, is set to make his debut in the Community Shield clash with Leicester City at Wembley.

What's been said?

“I am incredibly happy to have joined Manchester City, City are the best team in the country with a manager considered to be the best in the world – it’s a dream come true to be part of this club," Grealishsaid.

“Over the past 10 seasons, they have won major trophies consistently. Pep coming here has taken them to the next level and the football this team plays is the most exciting in Europe.

"To play for Pep and learn from him is going to be special and it’s something any top footballer would want. “he facilities are amazing, and I honestly can’t wait to get started, meet everyone and get playing.”

Why City wanted Grealish

Along with Tottenham striker Harry Kane, Grealish was identified as a top target for Pep Guardiola as he aims to defend the Premier League title and go one better in the Champions League after losing last season’s final to Chelsea.

City have smashed their own transfer record set last summer when they paid £62m ($79m) for defender Ruben Dias from Benfica, as well as surpassing the £89m ($116m) deal that saw Paul Pogba move from Juventus to Manchester United in 2016.

Grealish will add even more threat to the Premier League champions and can play as either a winger or as an attacking midfielder.

Why has Grealish left Villa?

Grealish, who joined Villa as six-year-old, signed a new contract at Villa in September which would keep him at the club until 2025 and was offered an improved deal to remain at Villa Park.

Article continues below

Villa’s owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens have ambitious plans for the club and have invested in the squad, with the likes of Emi Buendia, Leon Bailey and Danny Ings having all been brought in.

But the opportunity to play in the Champions League and compete for silverware was too much for Grealish to turn down, while the chance to work under Guardiola will undoubtedly have appealed to the 25-year-old.

Further reading: