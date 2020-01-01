Man City refuse to let Sane join Bayern Munich unless asking price met

Despite the Germany winger being about to enter the final year of his contract, the Premier League champions do not want to lose him on the cheap

Leroy Sane will not be allowed to leave on the cheap this summer, with or any other potential suitor needing to match the Premier League champions' asking price.

international Sane has been a long-term target for Bayern, with reports in Germany suggesting that he has already agreed terms on a five-year contract.

Sane was at the centre of a transfer saga between the clubs last summer that was expected to rumble on until deadline day, only for the winger to suffer a serious knee injury in the Community Shield in August.

Bayern decided against a move in January, with Sane still recovering from the setback that has seen him miss the whole season so far, though he was edging closer to an on-field return when the Premier League was shut down by the Covid-19 outbreak.

The 24-year-old will enter the final 12 months of his City contract at the end of June, which could see a significant drop in the transfer fee that Bayern would expect to pay.

Uncertainty over football finances in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic could have a further impact on fees and salaries.

German newspaper Bild, who reported that Sane had agreed terms, claims Bayern have made an opening offer of €40 million (£35m/$43m) for the forward.

But Goal has learned such a price is a long way short of City’s valuation of the Premier League’s Young Player of the Season in 2018, who cost €41m (£37m/$51m). when he joined from in 2016.

Sane could potentially even be left to see out the remaining year of his contract, which would see him leave for nothing in the summer of 2021.

Should a deal go through, he would become the first major signing at the Allianz Arena under new permanent coach Hansi Flick.

But former boss Jupp Heynckes has warned the Bavarian club about overpaying for the winger, claiming he is yet to become an "absolute top player”.

Sane could yet play a role for City this season, with the club in the last 16 of the amid hopes that the remaining matches in the competition can be played this summer.

He played one youth-team game before the Premier League was suspended and felt like he was close to full fitness.

“Overall I felt really good and was on the right track. I was on the verge of making my comeback,” he said last month. "I still need one or two competitive games to get back to full fitness so that I can get my confidence back again, which is very important.”