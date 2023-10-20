'That’s the next Man City manager' - What Pep Guardiola told his backroom staff about Roberto De Zerbi after Brighton draw last season

Pep Guardiola believes Brighton coach Roberto de Zerbi could be the next manager of Manchester City.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Seagulls were able to hold off a marauding City to a 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium in the previous Premier League encounter, courtesy of De Zerbi's ingenious footballing brain. According to The Telegraph, Guardiola was so impressed with his tactics in the match that he went on to say that the Italian should be "the next Man City manager".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The two-time treble-winning coach is a huge admirer of Brighton's style of play, especially the way they build from the back. De Zerbi's nuanced use of the "free man" which allows his players to get more time on the ball before splitting apart their opponents is also something that is lauded by Guardiola. In fact, the Spanish manager has no qualms in accepting that he tries to learn from De Zerbi's methods.

WHAT NEXT? Guardiola's current contract with City runs until the end of next season. However, if the 52-year-old does not sign an extension at Etihad then it remains to be seen if De Zerbi will take over the mantle, provided he is not signed by another European giant with his stock rising with each passing season.

However, in the short term, two of the greatest footballing minds will look to get the better of each other when City welcome Brighton on Saturday.