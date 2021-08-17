Man City-linked Kane told Spurs players are 'on his side' as Sanchez reacts to transfer talk

A current club colleague of the England captain says nobody in north London would have an issue with the striker if he ends up staying

Harry Kane continues to see a big-money move to Manchester City mooted, but Tottenham team-mate Davinson Sanchez has told the England international that everyone is "on his side" in north London.

Speculation regarding a potentially record-breaking transfer for a 28-year-old striker has been ramped up in the current window, with reigning Premier League champions at the Etihad Stadium in the market for another No.9.

Pep Guardiola's sights have narrowed on Kane, but Spurs are reluctant sellers and Sanchez says there will be no divide in Nuno Espirito Santo's camp if a talismanic presence does miss out on a switch and ends up staying put.

What has been said?

Colombian defender Sanchez has told reporters of the endless rounds of rumours surrounding Kane and his future: "Harry is the best No.9 in the world. There’s no doubt about it. If someone says differently they just do not understand about football.

"I'm his team mate so I can't get deep on the situation because it’s a situation that it’s being discussed between Harry and the people above. We are just here to support him and if something happens then we are always going to be on his side."

He added: "If he has the chance to be with us on the pitch then of course he’s going to help us, there’s no doubt about it. Everybody here knows just how professional he is and no-one can have any doubts about how good he is as a player, how good he is as a person and his professionalism, as I say.

"We are just on his side and any decision that happens or he makes then we are going to support him because he gives everything for the club. In my position, he helps me a lot as a player and as a captain he's been very humble and is a very good person.

"I could keep going, I will never stop about how good he is as a person."

Meanwhile, former City full-back Pablo Zabaleta has expressed his belief that now may be the best time for Kane to spread his wings in order to fulfil his silverware ambitions, telling the PA News Agency: "We’ll see if the money is there and will splash the money for Harry Kane but will be nice to see him playing for City.

“He’s in the right moment for him to go to a different club and have a different experience. We all know the quality of Kane if you want to win trophies and (he) knows he’s done enough for Spurs and wants to move, maybe City are one of those clubs.”

What is the latest on Kane?

Spurs are under no pressure to part with a prized asset as they have him tied to a contract through to the summer of 2024.

Kane has stated on a regular basis that he wants to start landing major silverware at this stage of his career, having seen tangible success elude him so far, but he is not forcing his way through the exits.

With that in mind, new Spurs boss Nuno believes there is a chance that a man with 221 goals for the club can be kept in his current surroundings.

The Portuguese told reporters after a 1-0 opening day win over City for his side: "Harry is [training] with us, he worked on Sunday morning and he’s getting ready to help the team.

"We don’t expect [something to happen before the transfer deadline but] we have to be ready to act if necessary because until the 31st anything can happen in football."

Pep Guardiola was also coy on his pursuit of Kane after that contest, as he knocked back questions of a supposed lack of firepower in his title-winning team, but anything could still happen with a recruitment window open for business.

