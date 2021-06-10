Man City have no plans to offload Gundogan amid Barcelona transfer rumours

The Germany international has been linked with a move to Camp Nou but still has two years remaining on his current contract

Manchester City have no plans to sell Ilkay Gundogan this summer and remain relaxed about his contract situation, Goal can confirm.

The Germany international, who finished the season as the club’s top scorer, has two years remaining on his current deal with no talks planned over an extension.

Barcelona, who have already signed Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia from City on free transfers this summer, have been linked with a potential move for Gundogan.

Gundogan's contract situation

Gundogan, who is contracted to City until 2023, was Pep Guardiola’s first signing at the club and was a major part of City’s Premier League title triumph and their run to the Champions League final last season.

The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder joined in 2016 and ran his contract down to its final 12 months before signing an extension in 2019.

He spent the majority of last season playing as an attacking midfielder, scoring 17 goals, but was switched back to a holding role in the 1-0 defeat to Chelsea in Porto at the end of the season.

Guardiola has always held the former Dortmund midfielder in the highest regard and explained back in March how the 30-year-old is one the most intelligent players he's ever coached.

There is, however, no panic at City about Gundogan's situation, with him still having two years remaining on his current deal.

Any other changes in midfield?

Veteran Brazilian Fernandinho is out of contract at the end of the month but discussions are continuing over a one-year extension for the 36-year-old.

City have pledged to strengthen again in the summer after losing to Chelsea in the Champions League final, with Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish a leading target.

They could be handed a significant financial boost by neighbours Manchester United if Jadon Sancho completes a move from Dortmund, with City set to receive 15% of any deal which could cost around £80 million ($112m).

Leeds United will also complete a £13m ($18m) deal for winger Jack Harrison next month as part of an obligation-to-buy agreement after three years on loan at Elland Road.

