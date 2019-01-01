‘Man City have clearly paid the ref!’ - Fans fume at Sterling 'offside' goal

Weeks after the Liverpool appeared to benefit from a poor call, supporters of the two Premier League title contenders found their situations reversed

The shoe is on the other foot for and fans.

Weeks after Man City fans were up in arms over James Milner assisting a Sadio Mane goal despite appearing to be clearly offside , Liverpool supporters have their own reason to be upset.

With the reigning champions up by a point on Liverpool coming into the action this weekend, there is a sense that every point could be crucial. And when held Man City scoreless through 45 minutes, Red fans were hopeful the champions might drop points.

But early in the second half, Raheem Sterling opened the scoring to put Man City up 1-0 under controversial circumstances.

Sergio Aguero appeared to deflect a pass into the path of Sterling, who was in an offside position. Watford defender Daryl Janmaat appeared to try to clear the pass, which the nearby Sterling re-directed into the net.

The goal was initially ruled offside, but the linesman was overruled by the referee and the goal was given.

Was Sterling onside because the defender played the ball, or was he offside because the ball was played to him, while he was off, and he impacted the play?

Fans had plenty to say on the matter: