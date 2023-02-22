Man City superstar Erling Haaland 'looks like Thor' and is 'crazy about scoring', says Leipzig boss Marco Rose

Marco Rose has compared Erling Haaland to Marvel superhero Thor ahead of RB Leipzig's Champions League clash with Manchester City.

WHAT HAPPENED? The German tactician trained Haaland during his developmental days at RB Salzburg and also during the Norwegian's final season in charge at Borussia Dortmund. Haaland has further grown in stature since his move to the Etihad Stadium last summer and has taken the Premier League by storm,scoring 26 goals in just 23 appearances. Rose is well aware of the threat Haaland will pose his Leipzig side in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie, and has likened him to Thor due to his imposing physique while discussing his obsession with scoring goals.

WHAT THEY SAID: "His body was different – now you see him and he looks like Thor. But after a couple of months at Salzburg you could see his quality. I remember after scoring in one game for us, he left us to go to the Under-20 World Cup and he scored nine goals, so it was a good start for him and now he’s a world-class player playing for one of the best teams in the world," Rose told reporters.

"I think his mentality is such that when he sees the goal, he gets crazy about scoring. He works hard for the team and has improved a lot in the technical side of his game and his movement."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rose added on Leipzig's bid to upset City in Europe's top competition: "I have great confidence in my team. We want to compete against one of the best teams in the world, see and look for opportunities. We want to be brave and want to solve all the problems and tasks - Haaland is one of them. We want to do it as a team."

WHAT NEXT? Rose will hope that Haaland misfires on Wednesday when Leipzig welcome City to the Red Bull Arena. The second leg of the tie is due to take place at the Etihad on March 14.